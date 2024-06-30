Basic Military Training Graduation, July 2-3, 2024

More than 600 Airmen assigned to Flights 432-445, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, July 2-3, 2024. Colonel Jennifer Anderson, individual mobilization augmented to the Commander, 37th Training Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone)

