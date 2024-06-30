More than 600 Airmen assigned to Flights 432-445, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, July 2-3, 2024. Colonel Jennifer Anderson, individual mobilization augmented to the Commander, 37th Training Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8514428
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-OU286-1087
|Resolution:
|5493x3655
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Basic Military Training Graduation, July 2-3, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Ava Leone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT