    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits [Image 6 of 6]

    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and Green Valley Fire Department personnel pose for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 22, 2024. Fire Stations from the Tucson area partnered with the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters to give the recruits hands-on training for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tucson
    Air Force
    Firefighters
    Training

