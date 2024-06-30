Recruits with the Green Valley Fire Department wrap up a firehose during training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 22, 2024. Fire Stations from the Tucson area partnered with the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters to give the recruits hands-on training for real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 17:31
|Photo ID:
|8514257
|VIRIN:
|240522-F-KQ087-1149
|Resolution:
|5423x3608
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT