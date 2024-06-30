Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits [Image 5 of 6]

    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    Darren Felish, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Chief, left, and Dalton Felish, Green Valley Fire recruit, remove water from a firehose at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 22, 2024. Standing water that remains in a hose for a long time can deteriorate the material and render it unreliable or unusable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8514258
    VIRIN: 240522-F-KQ087-1561
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits
    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits
    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits
    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits
    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits
    DM, Tucson firefighters train recruits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tucson
    Air Force
    Firefighters
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT