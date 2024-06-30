Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5001st Field Feeding Company's Annual Training 2024 [Image 3 of 7]

    5001st Field Feeding Company's Annual Training 2024

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Culinary specialists from the 5001st Field Feeding Company prepare dinner for the 2025th Transportation Company during their annual training, June 19, 2024, at Eglin Air Force Base. Annual training is a two-week period of unit development conducted yearly by National Guard and Reserve components. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 14:22
    Photo ID: 8513802
    VIRIN: 240619-Z-AO788-1023
    Resolution: 3077x4615
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5001st Field Feeding Company's Annual Training 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    food
    Annual Training
    culinary specialist
    cooks
    Alabama National Guard
    Eglin Air Force Base

