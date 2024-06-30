Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NT Group [Image 4 of 4]

    NT Group

    GERMANY

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Dottie White 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Senior Leaders from 20 participating nations and international organizations convene for a Nimble Titan senior leader event in Ramstein, Germany, May 30-31. The group discussed policy and operational concepts for multinational missile defense. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White)

    Nimble Titan 24 Senior Leader Event convenes in Germany

    U.S. Space Command
    Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense
    JFCC IMD
    Nimble Titan
    senior leader event

