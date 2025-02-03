JFCC IMD celebrates 20 years of defense

Photo By Dottie White | Senior Leaders from 20 participating nations and international organizations convene...... read more read more Photo By Dottie White | Senior Leaders from 20 participating nations and international organizations convene for a Nimble Titan senior leader event in Ramstein, Germany, May 30-31. The group discussed policy and operational concepts for multinational missile defense. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – On Jan. 25, the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense celebrates two decades of strategic deterrence, but it continues to look toward the future.



“Since it began operations in 2005, JFCC IMD and its missile defense mission has been a key part of the nation’s ability to deter threats,” said Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, JFCC IMD commander. “The command’s mission to deter adversaries, assure allies and defend U.S. deployed forces, allies and partners against missile attacks becomes even more important in an environment where missile threats have expanded in scope and complexity.”



In coordination with other combatant commands, the services, and as directed, appropriate U.S. government agencies, JFCC IMD conducts transregional missile defense planning and operations support.

JFCC IMD also assesses and recommends acceptance of new missile defense capabilities and executes joint and combined missile defense training and education.



“JFCC IMD, supporting the transregional missile defense task, does the missile defense role very well,” Gainey said. “There are many organizations doing things with missile defeat, but bringing it all together, synergizing that construct and moving missile defeat forward is something that I want to accomplish.”



JFCC IMD originated from a directive issued by the U.S. Strategic Command commander in January 2005, and 20 years later, it includes Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Space and Air Force personnel, as well as U.S. government civilians and contractors.



“A strong partnership with the services and the materiel developers ensures the warfighter has a voice in development, testing and delivery of new capabilities and informs decision-makers during operational acceptance of those capabilities,” Gainey said. “In partnership with combatant commands, JFCC IMD provides expertise to support planning and joint and combined training. All of these key functions are essential to ensure U.S. missile defenses are postured to support national defense objectives.”



In April 2023, JFCC IMD transferred from U.S. Strategic Command to U.S. Space Command, thus migrating responsibility for transregional missile defense to USSPACECOM as directed by the 2022 Unified Command Plan.



“As we mark the 20th anniversary of JFCC IMD, we recognize the enduring importance of integrated missile defense to our nation’s strategic deterrence,” said Gen. Anthony J. Cotton, commander of USSTRATCOM. “Although USSTRATCOM’s organizational structure has evolved, the mission of JFCC IMD remains vital to our national defense, and its contributions to integrated deterrence continue to grow in significance. In an increasingly complex and challenging threat environment, the missile defense enterprise plays a critical role in safeguarding our nation and its interests, and we must continue to innovate and adapt to stay ahead of emerging threats."



JFCC IMD teammates currently perform transregional missile defense responsibilities in support of U.S. and coalition operations across multiple regions, a function that is essential to the USSPACECOM’s strategic deterrence mission.



“Since 2005, the security of the United States and the work of the Joint Functional Component Command have been inextricably linked,” said Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, USSPACECOM commander. “In today’s increasingly complex security environment, JFCC IMD continues to execute its mission in a superb manner. On this 20th anniversary, U.S. Space Command extends our gratitude to the men and women of JFCC IMD for their enduring role in our nation’s national defense.”



Col. Timothy R. Shaffer, JFCC IMD deputy commander, said the rapid growth of the threat’s reliance on missiles over the last 20 years has driven the growth and development of JFCC IMD into the center of missile defense excellence it is today. He added the continued trend of threat missile systems being global in nature and spanning multiple combatant commands has continued to highlight the importance of the global look and reach of JFCC IMD to support the nation, combatant commands, the services, and U.S. partners and allies.



“JFCC IMD will remain the partner of choice for the missile defense community while focusing on transregional threats and providing support and advocacy to our combatant commands as they focus on the regional threats,” Shaffer said. “There are areas of potential mission growth for the command as the Department of Defense continues to align resources and mission focus to this critical mission area.



“JFCC IMD is proud to continue to serve the Department of Defense as the go-to subject matter experts on the full range of missile threats as well as the capabilities and requirements to counter them,” he added. “We stand ready to support the warfighters across the globe to ensure that we are always ready to address this no-fail mission area.”