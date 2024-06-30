NT SLE 2024

Senior Leaders from 20 nations and international organizations convene for a Nimble Titan senior leader event in Ramstein, Germany, May 30-31. The group discussed policy and operational concepts for multinational missile defense.
Nimble Titan 24 Senior Leader Event convenes in Germany
