U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Donovan Saona, 97th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) K9 handler, participates in a Special Weapons and Tactics training exercise at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. This training is significant to protecting lives, completing the mission and maintaining order and security at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah G. Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8513264
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-UX118-1254
|Resolution:
|4128x6192
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
