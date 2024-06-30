Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD [Image 2 of 4]

    97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and police officers from Altus Police Department prepare to perform a dynamic entry during a training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. This exercise ensures agencies have the proper training in case an event with an active shooter takes place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8513263
    VIRIN: 240628-F-UX118-1208
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWAT
    police
    97th SFS
    SecFo

