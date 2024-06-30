97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD

Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and police officers from Altus Police Department prepare to perform a dynamic entry during a training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. This exercise ensures agencies have the proper training in case an event with an active shooter takes place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

