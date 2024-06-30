Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and police officers from Altus Police Department search and secure a room in a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. The purpose of the training was to certify Security Forces members on current, up to date procedures from a National Tactical Officers Association accredited company on SWAT procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 09:52
|Photo ID:
|8513262
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-UX118-1164
|Resolution:
|6120x4080
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
