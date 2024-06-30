Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and police officers from Altus Police Department search and secure a room in a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) training exercise at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, June 28, 2024. The purpose of the training was to certify Security Forces members on current, up to date procedures from a National Tactical Officers Association accredited company on SWAT procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 09:52 Photo ID: 8513262 VIRIN: 240628-F-UX118-1164 Resolution: 6120x4080 Size: 1.77 MB Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97th SFS receives SWAT training alongside Altus PD [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.