U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, install a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2024. These bladders are used to provide agile combat support in contingency situations through aircraft refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 06:29 Photo ID: 8513057 VIRIN: 240520-F-SR682-1061 Resolution: 6081x4285 Size: 3.66 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS Airmen fuel the fight [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.