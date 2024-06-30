Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRS Airmen fuel the fight [Image 2 of 3]

    LRS Airmen fuel the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2024

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, install a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2024. These bladders are used to provide agile combat support in contingency situations through aircraft refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 06:29
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
