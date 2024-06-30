U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, install a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2024. Building this additional fuel capability will enable critical wing initiatives such as hot pit refueling and agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo)
This work, LRS Airmen fuel the fight [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
