    LRS Airmen fuel the fight [Image 1 of 3]

    LRS Airmen fuel the fight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2024

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, install a fuel bladder at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 20, 2024. The bladder is able to hold 210,000 gallons of fuel allowing ELRS to further support aerial missions. (U.S. Air Force photo)

