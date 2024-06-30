Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Saipan [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Saipan

    JAPAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2024) – Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) pulls into Saipan for a regularly scheduled port visit during Saipan Liberation Day celebrations. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

