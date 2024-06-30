SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2024) – Sailors man the rails as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) pulls into Saipan for a regularly scheduled port visit during Saipan Liberation Day celebrations. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 05:45
|Photo ID:
|8513041
|VIRIN:
|240703-N-BS159-1142
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Saipan [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT