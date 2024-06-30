SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2024) – Cmd. Stephen Szachta, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), speaks with local media outlets during a regularly scheduled port visit in preparation for Saipan Liberation Day celebrations. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Saipan [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Devin Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.