USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Visits Saipan

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (July 3, 2024) - Sailors stand ready to handle line as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) pulls into Saipan for a regularly scheduled port visit during Saipan Liberation Day celebrations. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

