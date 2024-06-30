Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 8 of 9]

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Grand Ducal Police dog handlers watch U.S. Army Spc. Syarra Bermudez, Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility noncommissioned officer in charge at
    Veterinary Readiness Activity Rhineland- Pfalz, apply a stretch wrap to the limb of an Advanced K9 Medical Trainer mannequin during an international working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Handlers used the mannequin to practice canine first-aid skills to ensure they could efficiently care for their military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 05:22
    Photo ID: 8513004
    VIRIN: 240626-F-AC305-1741
    Resolution: 6329x4219
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    military working dogs
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    explosive detection
    suspect apprehension

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT