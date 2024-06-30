52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

Grand Ducal Police dog handlers watch U.S. Army Spc. Syarra Bermudez, Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility noncommissioned officer in charge at

Veterinary Readiness Activity Rhineland- Pfalz, apply a stretch wrap to the limb of an Advanced K9 Medical Trainer mannequin during an international working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Handlers used the mannequin to practice canine first-aid skills to ensure they could efficiently care for their military working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

