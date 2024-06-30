Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 7 of 9]

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shanna McCarter, a military working dog (MWD) handler assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron, guides MWD Mojito toward the scent of simulated explosive material during an international working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. MWDs can be trained to detect the scents of explosives, human biological materials and illicit substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 05:22
    Photo ID: 8513003
    VIRIN: 240626-F-AC305-1700
    Resolution: 6416x4277
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    52nd Fighter Wing
    military working dogs
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    explosive detection
    suspect apprehension

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT