U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shanna McCarter, a military working dog (MWD) handler assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron, guides MWD Mojito toward the scent of simulated explosive material during an international working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. MWDs can be trained to detect the scents of explosives, human biological materials and illicit substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 05:22 Photo ID: 8513003 VIRIN: 240626-F-AC305-1700 Resolution: 6416x4277 Size: 5.17 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.