U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shanna McCarter, a military working dog (MWD) handler assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron, guides MWD Mojito toward the scent of simulated explosive material during an international working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. MWDs can be trained to detect the scents of explosives, human biological materials and illicit substances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8513003
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-AC305-1700
|Resolution:
|6416x4277
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Max Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers
Spangdahlem Air Base
