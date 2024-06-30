52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

U.S. Army Pfc. Toby Wolin (left), a military working dog handler (MWD), and MWD Szike, both assigned to 100th Military Police (Military Working Dog) Detachment, 709th Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepare to apprehend Senior Airman Brandon Duncan, a MWD handler assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron simulating a suspect, during a suspect apprehension scenario as part of a working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. In the scenario, teams were evaluated by MWD trainers on their ability to find a simulated suspect and exercise proper rules of engagement to apprehend them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE