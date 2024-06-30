Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers [Image 9 of 9]

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Max Daigle 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Pfc. Toby Wolin (left), a military working dog handler (MWD), and MWD Szike, both assigned to 100th Military Police (Military Working Dog) Detachment, 709th Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepare to apprehend Senior Airman Brandon Duncan, a MWD handler assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron simulating a suspect, during a suspect apprehension scenario as part of a working dog training seminar at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. In the scenario, teams were evaluated by MWD trainers on their ability to find a simulated suspect and exercise proper rules of engagement to apprehend them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle)

    52nd SFS hosts international training for military working dog handlers

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    52nd Fighter Wing
    military working dogs
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    52nd Security Forces Squadron
    explosive detection
    suspect apprehension

