Jens Heil is an employee with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Base Support Operations Transportation Division. He works side-by-side with BASOPS Transportation examiners, responsible for ensuring all the transportation invoices submitted by the transportation service providers through the Defense Personal Property System are 100 percent accurate and error free.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 02:16
|Photo ID:
|8512956
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-SM279-2953
|Resolution:
|2838x3629
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When not collecting fragrances or at soccer matches, BASOPS employee enjoys his work [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
When not collecting fragrances or at soccer matches, BASOPS employee enjoys his work
