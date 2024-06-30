Jens Heil, who works for Base Support Operations Transportation, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is a lifelong resident of Kaiserslautern and a big fan of the FCK soccer team. Pictured, here, Heil takes a photo with a former FCK professional soccer player who now works for the Sky Television Network, reporting on soccer matches.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 02:16
|Photo ID:
|8512957
|VIRIN:
|240703-A-SM279-8619
|Resolution:
|2236x2815
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, When not collecting fragrances or at soccer matches, BASOPS employee enjoys his work [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
