U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Imhotep Woodby, left, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, passes the CLR-37 colors to Col. Andre M. Ingram, middle, outgoing commanding officer of CLR-37, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Andre M. Ingram relinquished command of CLR-37 to Col. Paul. B. Bock. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 01:11
|Photo ID:
|8512948
|VIRIN:
|240703-M-BN442-1043
|Resolution:
|2971x4159
|Size:
|15.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
