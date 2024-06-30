Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Imhotep Woodby, left, sergeant major of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, passes the CLR-37 colors to Col. Andre M. Ingram, middle, outgoing commanding officer of CLR-37, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Andre M. Ingram relinquished command of CLR-37 to Col. Paul. B. Bock. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    japan
    okinawa
    marine corps
    marines
    change of command

