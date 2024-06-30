U.S. Marines with the Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37) colorguard, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Andre M. Ingram relinquished command of CLR-37 to Col. Paul. B. Bock. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 01:12 Photo ID: 8512946 VIRIN: 240703-M-BN442-1022 Resolution: 4648x3320 Size: 15.39 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.