    CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with the Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37) colorguard, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Andre M. Ingram relinquished command of CLR-37 to Col. Paul. B. Bock. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 01:12
    Photo ID: 8512946
    VIRIN: 240703-M-BN442-1022
    Resolution: 4648x3320
    Size: 15.39 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Rachel Marzluf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

