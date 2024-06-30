Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    CLR-37 Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Marzluf 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Flournoy Phelps, regimental chaplain for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, July 3, 2024. During the ceremony Col. Andre M. Ingram relinquished command of Combat Logistics Regiment 37 to Col. Paul. B. Bock. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 01:12
    Photo ID: 8512947
    VIRIN: 240703-M-BN442-1027
    Resolution: 4959x3542
    Size: 22.12 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    japan
    okinawa
    marine corps
    marines
    change of command

