Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:25 Photo ID: 8512569 VIRIN: 240702-A-LN562-6353 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Change of Command on Soldier Field [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.