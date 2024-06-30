Col. James Kievit speaks during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center change of command ceremony held at the Presidio of Monterey July 2, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 19:25
|Photo ID:
|8512569
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-LN562-6353
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Change of Command on Soldier Field [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DLIFLC takes on new commandant
