    Passing of the guidon [Image 2 of 3]

    Passing of the guidon

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Col. Christy Whitfield accepts the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center guidon, a symbol of command, during a change of command ceremony, held on the Presidio of Monterey July 2, 2024.

    This work, Passing of the guidon [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

