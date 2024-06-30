Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inspecting the Troops [Image 1 of 3]

    Inspecting the Troops

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Natela Cutter 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Col. James Kievit, Maj. Gen. Richard Appelhans and Col. Christy Whitfield finish their inspection of the troops during the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center's change of command ceremony held on Soldier Field July 2, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 19:25
    Photo ID: 8512563
    VIRIN: 240702-A-LN562-5058
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspecting the Troops [Image 3 of 3], by Natela Cutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Inspecting the Troops
    Passing of the guidon
    Change of Command on Soldier Field

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLIFLC takes on new commandant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLIFLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT