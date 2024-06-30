USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2024) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Andrew Fonseca, from Arlington Heights, Illinois, heaves a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling-at-sea with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 1. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

