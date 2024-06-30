Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2024) Sailors prepare to receive a fueling line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling-at-sea with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 1. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8512495
    VIRIN: 240701-N-DM318-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 792.18 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) conducts fueling-at-sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CG 62
    fueling-at-sea
    station 15
    USS Robert Smalls

