Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race [Image 8 of 8]

    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    After spinning around multiple times, and Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing attempts to make a point in cornhole during the 2nd Annual Amazing Race at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 28, 2024. Sponsored by the Kingsley Field Rising Six and EANGOR, teams competed with each other, accomplishing challenges stationed around the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 13:38
    Photo ID: 8511368
    VIRIN: 240628-Z-NV612-3017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.29 MB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race
    Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Rising Six
    Team Kingsley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT