Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race

A group of Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing drag a trailer around an obstacle course during the 2nd Annual Amazing Race at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 28, 2024. Sponsored by the Kingsley Field Rising Six and EANGOR, teams competed with each other, accomplishing challenges stationed around the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

