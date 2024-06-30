Rising Six hosts 2nd Annual Amazing Race

With the help of a teammate, an Airman from the 173rd Fighter Wing sorts through a pool of rubber ducks during the 2nd Annual Amazing Races at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 28, 2024. Sponsored by the Kingsley Field Rising Six and EANGOR, teams competed with each other, accomplishing challenges stationed around the base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

