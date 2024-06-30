Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Nalepa's final flight [Image 1 of 6]

    Col. Nalepa's final flight

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Nalepa, 173rd Operations Group commander, breaks away from the formation following his final flight in the F-15 Eagle at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 28, 2024. Nalepa is retiring after 25 years of service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    TAGS

    F-15 Eagle
    final flight
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Team Kingsley

