U.S. Air Force F-15C from the 173rd Fighter Wing, flies over the airfield following a training mission at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 28, 2024. The 173rd FW is the sole F-15C training schoolhouse for the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 12:00 Photo ID: 8511176 VIRIN: 240628-Z-NV612-2019 Resolution: 5673x3775 Size: 11.06 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Nalepa's final flight [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.