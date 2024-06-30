Col. Nalepa's final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Nalepa, 173rd Operations Group commander, is presented with a flag during a retreat ceremony in honor of his retirement at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 28, 2024. Nalepa is retiring after 25 years of service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

