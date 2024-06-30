U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Tarike Moses, a Soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment (Geronimo) puts on a motorcycle helmet and prepares to ride during a Basic Motorcycle Rider's Safety course June 26, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8511165 VIRIN: 240626-A-QM174-1007 Resolution: 1668x2495 Size: 3.77 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crawl, walk, ride into introductory motorcycle safety [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.