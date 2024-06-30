Crawl, walk, ride into introductory motorcycle safety

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Motorcycle riders are a large part of summer traffic all over the state.

Active-duty service members must meet all Garrison safety requirements, including completing motorcycle safety courses before their first ride of the year. This mandatory training is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure their safety on the road.

On average, ten students gather bi-weekly at the Army Traffic Safety Training Range to take the Basic Motorcycle Safety Rider Training Course. They are under the expert guidance of Instructor Richard Schroeder from the Army Traffic Safety Training Program.

“This is a Department of Defense motorcycle safety course for all service members,” said U.S. Army Lt. Joseph Miller, a student and an officer assigned to “Dog Troop,” 1st Battalion 509th Infantry Regiment. “The basic course is mandatory annual training for Army service members.”

Soldiers, their Families and DoD civilians can take the basic course and are provided with motorcycles during the training.

“In my case, I always liked motorcycles but never learned to ride,” said 2nd Lt. Natalie Gilormini, a student and officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment.

Gilormini said she wanted to ensure motorcycle riding suited her before investing in a motorcycle.

She said her journey from motorcycle enthusiast to confident rider is a testament to the two-day course’s achievements.

“The first day of motorcycle familiarization, we go over the six primary controls of any motorcycle, whether off-road or street bike,” said Schroeder. “On day two, riders move their motorcycles across the driving range.”

Schroeder, a veteran Army cavalry scout, instructs riders using a “crawl, walk, and run” method. This training method ensures students retain the measures for mounting, starting and stopping the motorcycle.

As part of the course, the students drive slowly down a straight path then exercise figure eights on their bikes.

Schroeder’s most repeated instructions during class are to always assume another driver or rider is distracted, never assume they can see you and make sure your eyes are looking where you are traveling.

“You can never assume you have the right of way,” Schroeder said.

For more information on Basic and Advanced Motorcycle Rider’s courses, contact the Fort Johnson Garrison Safety Office at 337-SAFE (7233) or 1981.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:32 Story ID: 475393 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crawl, walk, ride into introductory motorcycle safety, by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.