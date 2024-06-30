U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Natalie Gilormini (right), an officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment leads riders on a motorcycle on a test course during the Basic Motorcycle Safety Rider Training Course, June 26 at the Army Traffic Safety Training Range, Fort Johnson. (U.S. Army photo by Karen Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:32 Photo ID: 8511161 VIRIN: 240626-A-QM174-1016 Resolution: 2472x1689 Size: 3.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crawl, walk, ride into introductory motorcycle safety [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.