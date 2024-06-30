Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee with a Cop [Image 2 of 2]

    Coffee with a Cop

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Fort Novosel Resident Unit talk with members from Lyster Army Health Clinic during the Coffee with a Cop event on June 28. As part of Department of the Army CID’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, the event provided an opportunity to engage with the local community in a casual environment where participants could enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the signs, risks, and repercussions of domestic violence. Pictured left to right, Chanon Sheffield, Steffany Coker, LTC Leah Steder, SGM Meredith Greene, Aurora Williamson, SA Jocelyn Chacon, SA John Johnson, and SA Terry Selser.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 11:31
    Photo ID: 8511163
    VIRIN: 240628-O-TT449-1461
    Resolution: 3884x2626
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coffee with a Cop [Image 2 of 2], by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

