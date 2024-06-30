Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Fort Novosel Resident Unit talk with members from Lyster Army Health Clinic during the Coffee with a Cop event on June 28. As part of Department of the Army CID’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, the event provided an opportunity to engage with the local community in a casual environment where participants could enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the signs, risks, and repercussions of domestic violence. Pictured left to right, Chanon Sheffield, Steffany Coker, LTC Leah Steder, SGM Meredith Greene, Aurora Williamson, SA Jocelyn Chacon, SA John Johnson, and SA Terry Selser.

