Fort Novosel Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents Jocelyn Chacon and Terry Selser, talk with SFC Mikel Doss, right, during the Coffee with a Cop event on June 28 at Lyster Army Health Clinic. As part of Department of the Army CID’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, the event provided an opportunity to engage with the local community in a casual environment where participants could enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the signs, risks, and repercussions of domestic violence.

