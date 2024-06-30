Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee with a Cop [Image 1 of 2]

    Coffee with a Cop

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Fort Novosel Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents Jocelyn Chacon and Terry Selser, talk with SFC Mikel Doss, right, during the Coffee with a Cop event on June 28 at Lyster Army Health Clinic. As part of Department of the Army CID’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, the event provided an opportunity to engage with the local community in a casual environment where participants could enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the signs, risks, and repercussions of domestic violence.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Coffee with a Cop [Image 2 of 2], by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lyster Army Health Clinic, Army Medicine, DHA, Fort Novosel

