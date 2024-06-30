Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Fort Novosel Resident Unit...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Special Agents of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Fort Novosel Resident Unit talk with members from Lyster Army Health Clinic during the Coffee with a Cop event on June 28. As part of Department of the Army CID’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, the event provided an opportunity to engage with the local community in a casual environment where participants could enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the signs, risks, and repercussions of domestic violence. Pictured left to right, Chanon Sheffield, Steffany Coker, LTC Leah Steder, SGM Meredith Greene, Aurora Williamson, SA Jocelyn Chacon, SA John Johnson, and SA Terry Selser. see less | View Image Page

The local coffee shop at Lyster Army Health Clinic was the perfect setting for Fort Novosel’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) to host their Coffee with a Cop event on Friday, June 28.

As part of Department of the Army CID’s Domestic Violence Awareness Campaign, the event provided an opportunity to engage with the local community in a casual environment where participants could enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the signs, risks, and repercussions of domestic violence. The event also provided the perfect opportunity to educate individuals on CID resources and how they serve the military community.

The Fort Novosel community could enjoy a cup of coffee and get to know the CID team in a relaxed environment that fosters conversation and education.



If you missed the event at Lyster, more events are planned throughout the year at other locations on Fort Novosel. To learn more about CID visit www.cid.army.mil.