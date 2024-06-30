Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USEUCOM’s BRAVO 101 Hackathon yields DoD-wide solutions [Image 5 of 6]

    USEUCOM’s BRAVO 101 Hackathon yields DoD-wide solutions

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    U.S. European Command   

    U.S. Military and DoD Civilians take part in the Bravo 101 Data Hackathon
    organized by the United States Air Forces, Europe, hosted by United States
    European Command at the Rogers Center, on Patch Barracks, Stuttgart Germany,
    June 7th, 2024. The Bravo 101 Hackathon brings data and A.I. focused talent
    from around the U.S. Military and DoD together, in one place, to solve
    relevant and emerging data-based problems in a crowd-sourced think-tank
    environment. (US Army Photo by SSG Aaron Daugherty)

