U.S. Military and DoD Civilians take part in the Bravo 101 Data Hackathon
organized by the United States Air Forces, Europe, hosted by United States
European Command at the Rogers Center, on Patch Barracks, Stuttgart Germany,
June 7th, 2024. The Bravo 101 Hackathon brings data and A.I. focused talent
from around the U.S. Military and DoD together, in one place, to solve
relevant and emerging data-based problems in a crowd-sourced think-tank
environment. (US Army Photo by SSG Aaron Daugherty)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 05:47
|Photo ID:
|8510589
|VIRIN:
|240607-A-TG353-6213
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USEUCOM's BRAVO 101 Hackathon yields DoD-wide solutions [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS
