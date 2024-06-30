U.S. Military and DoD Civilians take part in the Bravo 101 Data Hackathon

organized by the United States Air Forces, Europe, hosted by United States

European Command at the Rogers Center, on Patch Barracks, Stuttgart Germany,

June 7th, 2024. The Bravo 101 Hackathon brings data and A.I. focused talent

from around the U.S. Military and DoD together, in one place, to solve

relevant and emerging data-based problems in a crowd-sourced think-tank

environment. (US Army Photo by SSG Aaron Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 05:46 Photo ID: 8510588 VIRIN: 240607-A-TG353-6278 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 5.75 MB Location: STUTTGART, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USEUCOM’s BRAVO 101 Hackathon yields DoD-wide solutions [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.