Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Change of Command

Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company, bids farewell to the out-going commander, Cpt. Rebekkah Lyons, and welcomes the in-coming commander, Cpt. Ernesto Noceda, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 1, 2024. Eighth Army works with our Republic of Korea counterparts sharing lessons learned and combining our formations to achieve a truly lethal partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)
