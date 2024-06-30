Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company, bids farewell to the out-going commander, Capt. Rebekkah Lyons, and welcomes the in-coming commander, Capt. Ernesto Noceda, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 1, 2024. Eighth Army works with our Republic of Korea counterparts sharing lessons learned and combining our formations to achieve a truly lethal partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 00:27
    This work, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

