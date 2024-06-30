Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company, bids farewell to the out-going commander, Capt. Rebekkah Lyons, and welcomes the in-coming commander, Capt. Ernesto Noceda, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 1, 2024. Eighth Army works with our Republic of Korea counterparts sharing lessons learned and combining our formations to achieve a truly lethal partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 00:27 Photo ID: 8510251 VIRIN: 240701-A-MK555-1082 Resolution: 6220x4147 Size: 28.61 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, Headquarters Support Company Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.