Goodbye Grey Wolf

An MH-139 Grey Wolf’s lift off for its final flight from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2024. The flight marked the last MH-139A to leave Eglin after approximately four years of developmental testing with the 413th Flight Test Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

