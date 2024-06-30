An MH-139 Grey Wolf’s lift off for its final flight from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2024. The flight marked the last MH-139A to leave Eglin after approximately four years of developmental testing with the 413th Flight Test Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2024 22:26
|Photo ID:
|8510206
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-OC707-5007
|Resolution:
|3000x1512
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodbye Grey Wolf [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
