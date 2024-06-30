Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodbye Grey Wolf [Image 8 of 8]

    Goodbye Grey Wolf

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.            

    96th Test Wing

    An MH-139 Grey Wolf’s lift off for its final flight from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2024. The flight marked the last MH-139A to leave Eglin after approximately four years of developmental testing with the 413th Flight Test Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.01.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8510206
    VIRIN: 240627-F-OC707-5007
    Resolution: 3000x1512
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodbye Grey Wolf [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf
    Goodbye Grey Wolf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodbye Grey Wolf

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    global strike
    grey wolf
    413th
    mh-139

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT